Incumbents took the lead in many Detroit City Council races

Michigan Public | By Caoilinn Goss
Published August 6, 2025 at 12:06 PM EDT
Incumbents largely took the lead in Tuesday's primary race for Detroit City Council.

The at-large candidates with the most votes were incumbents Mary Waters with 32.96% of votes, and Coleman A. Young II earned that suffix with 32.2% percent of votes. Janee' L. Ayers won 13.81% and James Harris won 7.34% of votes. They will also advance to the general election.

All precincts are fully reporting, and total of 145,724 voters cast a ballot in the at-large race.

The top two vote getters in each district will be on the fall ballot.

In District 2, incumbent Angela Whitfield Calloway won more than 44.56% of the vote and Roy McCalister Jr. — who lost the seat to Calloway in 2021 — took 29.91% of the vote. The two will rematch in November.

The tightest race was in District 7. Progress Michigan's Denzel Anton McCampbell won with 34.5% of votes and State Rep. Karen Whitsett secured 33.93% percent of votes.

District 5's police commissioner Willie E. Burton will advance to the general with 19.42% of votes. He trailed Detroit Historic Districts Alliance's Renata Miller who took 23.17% of votes.

In the remaining districts, incumbents are either running unopposed or the races only have two candidates who will automatically advance.
Politics & Government Morning EditionDetroit City Council2025 August Primary
