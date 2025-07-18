2025 August Primary

-
All five mayoral candidates spoke to Michigan Public about their priorities for the state's sixth largest city. The top two vote getters in the nonpartisan race will advance to the general election.
Outlier Media's Briana Rice asked all eleven Detroit mayoral candidates where they stand on key issues. She joins Michigan Public to talk about what she learned.
Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan is not seeking a fourth term. Outlier Media's Briana Rice joins Michigan Public to discuss the nine candidates running to replace him.