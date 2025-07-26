Two candidates vie to unseat 10-year incumbent in Southfield mayoral primary

Two candidates are vying against a ten-year incumbent to serve as mayor of Southfield for the next term in a nonpartisan primary on Aug. 5.

Kenson Siver, a former assistant superintendent of Southfield Public Schools, is running against former longtime city council member and entrepreneur Sylvia Jordan as well as Ryan Foster, who said he has run in five previous elections and previously worked in various fields including for the Michigan Department of Corrections.

Michigan Public reached out to each of these candidates via email, asking them to share what they see as residents’ top concerns, the experiences that would make them effective leaders, and their priorities if elected.

“Most Southfield voters are tired of paying high taxes while crime is going up [and] schools are being closed,” Foster said, adding that with “the same people keep getting reelected over and over, nothing changes.”

“I want change in Southfield,” said Foster. He said he would prioritize lowering property taxes by 10% to keep residents from moving to other areas.

Jordan also pointed to high taxes as a concern. “I will work to lower the city’s tax burden over time by expanding our tax base,” she said. “That means attracting new businesses both large and small. And supporting a climate where entrepreneurs and job creators can grow.”

Jordan served on Southfield City Council, including as council president, for more than a decade. She previously ran for Southfield mayor in 2009 and in 2015, first losing to now retired U.S. Congresswoman Brenda Lawrence and then to Siver.

“One of the primary concerns I hear from Southfield residents is the disconnect between our high taxes and the quality of services being delivered. People are asking, ‘Where is the value for what we’re paying?’” Jordan wrote.

Specifically, she pointed to delays in trash pickup and the closure of a municipal swimming pool as sources of frustration for residents.

Siver said he had heard residents complain of the same issues. While he said trash pick up “service is not where it should be,” he noted improvements since the city changed to a different provider a year ago. Regarding the swimming pool, he said, “We now have a plan forward,” adding that “funding is in place” and the city will soon hire an architect.

The incumbent pointed to investments in city infrastructure through road and watermain replacements, as well as new housing, trails, and public artwork. “Millions have been invested in park facility improvements and expansions,” Siver said, adding that the city’s police and fire safety personnel are well-equipped and well-trained.

Regarding a priority for his next term, Silver said he would focus on rezoning especially for commercial spaces that are no longer in use. But overall, he noted, “Southfield is doing well.”