Detroit pastors expanding get-out-the-vote campaign ahead of city's mayoral election in November

A coalition of Detroit pastors says its members are expanding their get-out-the-vote efforts ahead of the city's November mayoral election.

City Council President Mary Sheffield and Pastor Solomon Kinloch are vying to replace outgoing mayor Mike Duggan.

The August primary drew only about 17% of the eligible voters in Detroit.

Al Williams leads Lift Every Voice and Vote Detroit. He admits motivating voters in the city is an issue.

“I think that the history of our mayoral elections, past two or three mayoral elections, have shown us that the excitement has gone down every single mayoral election,” said Williams, “Yes, it has made it a challenge.”

Campaign organizers said 12 churches took part in the campaign in the August primary, generating higher turnout and a higher rate of absentee ballot returns.

Organizers said they want five times the number of churches to help register voters for the general election.

Bishop Edgar Vann, of Detroit’s Second Ebenezer Church, said Detroit churchgoers need to avoid extremism and divisiveness in today’s politics.

“We‘re here to counter the malaise of apathy and detachment and disengagement with the electoral process,” said Vann.