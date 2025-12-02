Michigan lawmakers push stronger foreign trade relationships

A bill moving through the Michigan Senate could strengthen the state’s trade relationship with Ireland.

The bipartisan bill would create a new nine-member commission to promote trade between Michigan and Ireland, and encourage mutual investment.

State Senator Sean McCann (D-Kalamazoo) said it makes sense because working with the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland can help open the door to trade with both the European Union and United Kingdom.

“This is basically a relationship we think we can benefit from. So, it makes sense to me, having Irish American heritage, to promote stronger ties between the countries and our economies. I don’t see a downside to it,” McCann said.

Other states, including New Jersey and West Virginia have similarly tried to strengthen their trade relationships with Ireland.

Under McCann’s bill the new commission would be overseen by the Michigan Economic Development Corporation.

A search of official state commissions currently doesn’t show any results for similar efforts for other countries and reasons. But the state has been very active in courting business from abroad, including in the Emerald Isle.

McCann said the commission’s work could support things like trade missions from state officials.

“If Irish companies want to expand in the United States, they see that Michigan as a welcoming state for them to do that. And those relationships help pave those ways,” McCann said.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer took her own trade trip to Ireland and the U.K. this past spring in a trip that focused on agriculture, aerospace, and defense. And in February, Michigan signed a memorandum of understanding with the United Arab Emirates for job creation.

While McCann’s bill focuses on Irish trade relations, another bill moving through the state Senate focuses on Michigan’s partnerships with Africa and the Caribbean. Supporters of that legislation point to both regions’ status as resource rich, young and growing markets.

The bills could see a vote in the Michigan Senate within the next two weeks.