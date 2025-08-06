Schor, Hector will face off in Lansing's mayoral race

Lansing Mayor Andy Schor will be on the November ballot as he seeks a third term leading the capital city.

Schor, who topped Tuesday’s primary election with 9,230 votes according to unofficial results, will be joined on the ballot by Kelsea Hector, who came in second with 2,312 votes.

Schor has been Lansing’s mayor since 2018. He previously served as a state representative and as an Ingham County commissioner.

Lansing’s mayoral elections are nonpartisan. During his time in the state House, Schor was a Democrat.

In an interview with Michigan Public’s Doug Tribou and Caoilinn Goss last month, Schor said his top priorities in a third term would be “economic development and housing. Public safety. And roads, sidewalks, and infrastructure.”

Hector is executive director of a community outreach group called Punks with Lunch Lansing, which collects food, warm clothing, and cash donations, and distributes them to those in need.

Hector also helped start a new tenants rights center in Mid-Michigan. They named housing justice, community safety, and equitable economic development as their three top priorities if elected.