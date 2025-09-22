Detroiters say crime and safety are top challenges they want a new mayor to address, UM study finds

More than 1 in 6 Detroit residents consider crime and safety a top concern ahead of November's mayoral election, according to a survey by the Detroit Metro Area Communities Study in partnership with Outlier Media .

Neighborhood conditions, employment, and housing fell shortly behind safety concerns. Other major reported concerns include transportation, school, and getting needed food.

These concerns come at a time when Detroit officials say the violent crime rate is at a 50-year-low , and the city school district says Detroit students are outpacing statewide averages in improving test results. It's also a pivotal moment for the city, as Detroiters will elect a new mayor in November, and for the first time in more than a decade there will not not be an incumbent on the ballot.

Mara Ostfeld, a faculty leader of the study, said that while things have improved in Detroit, the wealth gap between the city and surrounding communities hasn’t shrunk at the same rate.

“What we know is people are not always comparing their context to what happened a couple years ago but are comparing it to ... what they see reflected in other communities nearby or on media,” Ostfeld said. “And so there often can be a dissatisfaction that stems from that form of comparison.”

Ostfeld said the challenges named by city residents aren’t "particularly new or surprising.” She hopes local officials will draw from the “open-ended responses about what Detroiters want to see their local officials do in response to the challenges that they're facing."

Researchers got responses from more than 2,200 Detroit residents who either took an online survey or answered questions over the phone between January and March. The survey has been tracking results since 2016, said Celia Fan, the study's data manager.

Among respondents who listed safety concerns in their top 3 challenges, less than half said more police presence would make them feel safer. Significantly smaller percentages of respondents said gun control, lighting, or other initiatives would increase feelings of safety.

Ostfeld attributed the “rise in perceptions of safety concerns” to politicians, the media, entertainment shows, and neighborhood associations that publish crime alerts. “That makes people think that it's happening more often, even if it's happening at the exact same rate that it was happening in the past,” Ostfeld said.

About 16% of Detroit households said they consider neighborhood conditions as a major concern, according to the survey. Respondents said they’d like to see improved neighborhood maintenance, emphasizing the need for consistent garbage collection and upkeep of the city’s streets. Others said they’re concerned about illegal waste disposal and vacant or abandoned structures.

Employment is also a concern, despite that the city's economic outlook says wages and employment are expected to grow by 2030. Of respondents who listed employment as a top concern, about three-quarters said they have been unable to find a job, the study found. The remainder said they are dissatisfied with their current job. The majority of respondents said higher pay, more jobs in their field, or flexible schedules would help them find a better job.

Of the approximately 15% of Detroiters who listed housing as a top concern, many reported difficulty finding a home that aligns with their needs and budget. Nearly two-thirds of respondents said affordability is a key issue, citing struggles with paying rent.

Just behind housing and employment, about 1 in 7 Detroiters said transportation was a top concern. A majority of this group highlighted financial burdens tied to car ownership, like the cost of insurance.