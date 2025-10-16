© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Thursday, Oct. 16, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published October 16, 2025 at 1:05 PM EDT
Today, on Stateside: First, we heard the key takeaways from the Detroit mayoral debate with Michigan Public’s Zena Issa. Detroit City Council President Mary Sheffield and pastor Solomon Kinloch sparred over their records and their plans for the future of the city.

Then, we heard from Cal Freeman about his latest collection of poetry, The Weather of Our Names. He talked about getting in a different relationship with people who are no longer living. The book’s release party is Friday evening in Hamtramck.

And, a Michigan State student with family still in Palestine shared how his life has changed since the Israel-Hamas war began over two years ago.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Zena Issa, criminal justice reporter at Michigan Public
  • Cal Freeman, poet and author
  • Nasim Bargouti, psychology student at Michigan State University
Stateside On Air 2025 Detroit Mayor Racepoetrygazaisrael
