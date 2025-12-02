Stateside: Tuesday, Dec. 2, 2025

First, we talked to columnist Graham Couch about Michigan State University’s new football coach, Pat Fitzgerald. MSU was able to make the hire expediently after letting go of head coach Jonathan Smith after just a couple of seasons — though the new coach's contract still needs trustees' approval to be final.

Then, we chatted about the realness of writing for elite publications in food journalism while struggling to pay for groceries. One Michigan journalist pulls back the curtain.

And, we re-aired a conversation about what it takes for Michigan wildlife to survive extreme weather through the winter.

