Stateside On Air

Stateside: Wednesday, Nov. 19, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published November 19, 2025 at 3:48 PM EST
First, changes were made to industrial-scale animal farm waste disposal laws. Environmentalists have praised the changes for their expected effect on water quality while some farmers have protested the costs and efficacy of the new rules; we learned more from Detroit Free Press environment reporter Keith Matheny. Then, we sat down with Fuad Shalhout, business and community reporter with MLive, to discuss the escalation of demonstrations led by two different conservative political candidates outside of a Dearborn city council meeting. And we learned about a deer meat donation program in the Traverse City area.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Keith Matheny, environment reporter at the Detroit Free Press
  • Fuad Shalhout, business and community reporter at MLive.com-The Flint Journal
  • Maxwell Howard, reporter with Interlochen Public Radio
