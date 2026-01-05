Stateside: Monday, Jan. 5, 2026

First on the show, an update on the drying-up of Michigan's dam repair funds with Bridge Michigan environment reporter Kelly House.

Then, a couple of conversations about surfing in the Great Lakes. Ella Skrocki, whose family owns and runs Sleeping Bear Surf, talked about the growing sport. And Chad Nelsen, a surf economist and CEO of SurfRider Foundation, talked about the economics of surfing.

Plus, Aitor Aguirre, PhD, an associate professor in the department of biomedical engineering at Michigan State University, told us about new miniature models of the human heart which will aid medical research.

Also, On Hand shared a few listeners' stories about one of Michigan's most delightful fuzzy friends: White Squirrel of Wyoming.

