Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published December 1, 2025 at 7:05 PM EST
A promotional graphic for the radio program Stateside. Large text on the left reads ‘STATESIDE with April Baer,’ followed by the show times: ‘Weekdays at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.’ and ‘On-demand on your favorite podcast platform.’ On the right is a black-and-white photo of a woman with long wavy hair, wearing a light blazer, smiling slightly.

First, we hosted Lori Higgins, the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit, to review statewide changes to sex education standards and consider the influence that Detroit's new mayor could have on education.

Then, we learned more about Yooper Bugsy Sailor. The Points North podcast team explained how Bugsy's seven years of photographing sunrises might be coming to an end. Plus, Michigan Public's On Hand took a deep dive into why Kalamazoo shows up in so many songs. Guests Paul Russell, musician (who also wrote a song titled "Kalamazoo"), and John Thomas, law professor, historian and author of the book Kalamazoo Gals, joined us to discuss the town's aural history.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lori Higgins, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Bugsy Sailor, Yooper photographer
  • Paul Russell, musician who composed a song titled "Kalamazoo"
  • John Thomas, law professor, historian and author of Kalamazoo Gals
