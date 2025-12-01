Stateside: Monday, Dec. 1, 2025

First, we hosted Lori Higgins, the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Detroit, to review statewide changes to sex education standards and consider the influence that Detroit's new mayor could have on education.

Then, we learned more about Yooper Bugsy Sailor. The Points North podcast team explained how Bugsy's seven years of photographing sunrises might be coming to an end. Plus, Michigan Public's On Hand took a deep dive into why Kalamazoo shows up in so many songs. Guests Paul Russell, musician (who also wrote a song titled "Kalamazoo"), and John Thomas, law professor, historian and author of the book Kalamazoo Gals, joined us to discuss the town's aural history.

Want to submit a question to On Hand or a story about Kalamazoo's musical legacy? Do it here:

Online Submission Form

Call us: 734-764-7840

Email us: onhand@michiganpublic.org



If you like what you hear on the pod, consider supporting our work: michiganpublic.org/podfund

[Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.]

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

