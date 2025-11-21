Stateside: Friday, Nov. 21, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, Pistons beat reporter for the Detroit News, Coty M. Davis, stopped by to discuss how the team's terrific start has put them atop of the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Then, Phoebe and Jaclyn Holmes, who perform as the Keynote Sisters, discussed their musical evolution and their latest album.

And, on our latest On Hand episode, the high-intensity matchup between Michigan and Ohio State is well-known as the biggest rivalry in college football. We found a story to remind us that even at the height of the conflict, the two teams' legendary coaches weren't always at war.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

