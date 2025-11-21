© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Friday, Nov. 21, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published November 21, 2025 at 5:33 PM EST
On this edition of Stateside, Pistons beat reporter for the Detroit News, Coty M. Davis, stopped by to discuss how the team's terrific start has put them atop of the NBA's Eastern Conference.

Then, Phoebe and Jaclyn Holmes, who perform as the Keynote Sisters, discussed their musical evolution and their latest album.

And, on our latest On Hand episode, the high-intensity matchup between Michigan and Ohio State is well-known as the biggest rivalry in college football. We found a story to remind us that even at the height of the conflict, the two teams' legendary coaches weren't always at war.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Coty M. Davis, Detroit Pistons beat reporter for the Detroit News
  • Phoebe Holmes, musician
  • Jaclyn Holmes, musician
  • Rod Moore, defensive back for the University of Michigan football team
  • Jeff Weiss, football fan
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
