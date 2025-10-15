Detroit mayoral candidates clash in first Detroit debate

Detroit mayoral candidates City Council President Mary Sheffield and the Reverend Solomon Kinloch Jr. went head-to-head in a televised debate hosted by WXYZ-TV Channel 7.

One of the first questions asked the candidates how they planned to deal with violent crime.

Zena Issa/ Michigan Public Detroit Mayoral candidate Reverend Solomon Kinloch Jr. answering press questions after the televised debate with his opponent, Council President Mary Sheffield.

Candidate Reverend Kinloch said there’s currently “failed leadership” and suggested there’s “fudging of the numbers” with crime data. He added that residents deserve safety and justice.

Council President Sheffield said one life lost is “still far too many” but also noted the record lows in the crime rate.

She proposed an Office of Gun Violence Prevention, expanding mental health co-response, and increasing year-round youth employment.

As National Guard deployment in cities such as Chicago and Portland, the candidates were asked if they would welcome soldiers on the streets of Detroit.

Council President Sheffield said she does not support “militarizing our neighborhoods.” She’d rather welcome federal resources to address root social issues like job training, mental health, and housing.

Though Reverend Kinloch said no to a “martial law fashion,” he said he would consider it in “collaboration” to protect some areas.

The candidates were asked about Detroit's comeback and how it might extend past downtown and reach the neighborhoods.

Reverend Kinloch said he wanted to use Land Bank resources to provide low-interest loans and grants to build up and develop neighborhoods.

Council President Sheffield said her goal is to make every neighborhood walkable, safe, and vibrant through creating a Neighborhood Improvement Fund. That would include home repair grants, and holding vacant landlords accountable and promised to drive down property taxes.

When asked about education in Detroit, the candidates both emphasized that as mayor, they wouldn't have jurisdiction over the work being done in Detroit’s education system, though they both said they’ll work hand in hand with those officials if elected.

Zena Issa/ Michigan Public Detroit Mayoral candidate Council President Mary Sheffield answers press questions after the televised debate with her opponent, Reverend Solomon Kinloch Jr. One question focused on Kinloch's allegations of her accepting tickets from Comerica Bank for a Jeezy concert at the Fox Theatre, allegations she says were brought up by her opponent as a distraction.

A major problem facing Detroit is aging infrastructure such as water and sewer lines.

Reverend Kinloch promised to work with the Great Lakes Water Authority and on the federal and state levels to find remedies. He also questioned why the drainage and sewage tax and fees had not fixed the issue.

Council President Sheffield said she would invest in infrastructure and provide resiliency within the system. She cited the Basement Backup Protection Program and the state and federal funds used to help solve basement flooding

Jobs and poverty were also brought up during the debate.

Council President Sheffield said the city must invest in people by paying them to go back and get certified for well-paying jobs.

Reverend Kinloch proposed a Children’s Trust Fund where every child would receive $1,000 and continue to receive funds until age 18. He suggested at that point, they could use the money to start a business or invest in a college education.

Efficient mass transit has been a struggle for Detroit. Many businesses won't hire a person who relies on riding a bus to get to work because they're too often delayed.

Kinloch suggested competitive pay for transit workers and reliable vehicles would solve that problem.

Council President Sheffield cited a $20 million investment already made in the public transportation system. She promised to reduce wait times.

In closing statements, Sheffield emphasized her 12 years of service and accomplishments, urging voters to let her “finish the work” of building a more equitable Detroit.

Reverend Kinloch countered that the city remains plagued by poverty and crime, calling for new leadership that serves all residents, not just downtown.

