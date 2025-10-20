© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Group of residents hopes to reverse zoning for data center in Augusta Charter Township

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published October 20, 2025 at 5:00 AM EDT
PACT
Protect Augusta Charter Township (PACT) is a citizen group hoping to reverse a decision by the township to rezone land for a data center.

Residents in a rural area of Washtenaw County will vote next year on a ballot question related to a rezoning for a proposed data center.

Travis Matts is an organizer of the petition drive, called Protect Augusta Charter Township. He says the data center will create noise, environmental damage, and worsen electricity outages near the center.

"A lot of folks out there already have to have backup generators on standby because if the wind blows too hard, their power goes out," Matts said. "If something like this [data center] does pass through, our power grid could fail."

Augusta Charter Township officials approved the rezoning of more than 500 acres earlier this year. Officials did not respond to a request for interviews.

Two other data centers are planned for Washtenaw County - one in Saline Township and one in Ypsilanti township.
Tags
Environment & Climate Change Data Centerballot questionselectric outageselectricity
Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
See stories by Tracy Samilton
