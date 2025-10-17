Michigan’s rural flights to continue during federal government shutdown- for the time being

In response to how the federal shutdown will affect rural flights in Michigan, airport officials said they are continuing with “business as usual”. At least, for now. Federal funding for the Essential Air Service (EAS) program is set to extend only through November 2nd. The Department of Transportation said it will notify air carriers if the shutdown continues beyond this date.

Tonya Ruhsenberger [ROOS-ehn-BURG-er] is the Communications and Community Engagement Manager for Denver Air Connection, which provides services to Muskegon County in Michigan. She said the shutdown is affecting essential workers across the country, ranging from rural Michigan to suburban Chicago. They are required to go to work without pay until the shutdown ends.

Ruhsenberger said that flight availability plays a crucial role in rural communities. “Many people in these areas, from all income levels and all demographics, cannot afford to drive two hours just to get to an airport,” she said.

Accessible flights allow people to get to doctors, ill family members, and special events like weddings and birthdays quickly, she continued. “It’s so important, not just for flying in and out, but also for communities who want to attract talent to the area and grow their economies.”

Ruhsenberger said currently the shutdown hasn’t had a huge effect on rural airports because of the workers’ dedication. “They have to come to work, and they’re doing their best to keep us flying safely and securely,” she said. “They’re the real rockstars here.”

“If our funding lapses, we’re not planning on cancelling flights,” Ruhsenberger added. “We can do that for a bit of time.”

But she said she was concerned about federal workers in charge of keeping flights running safely and securely. “I just don’t know how much longer they can continue to do it without a paycheck,” she said. “The longer the shutdown extends, the more stress we are putting on them.”

When the government reopens, essential workers will get paid, with backpay for the time they worked during the shutdown. In the meantime, some airport employees may be forced to find other jobs to pay the bills and support their families.

“It’s a morale thing too,” Ruhsenberger said. “Supervisors will have to work hard to keep federal employees who aren’t getting paid coming in and feeling like they are worth something.”

The Senate is no closer to passing the Continuing Resolution to extend government funding and end the shutdown. It failed for the 10th time this Thursday, October 16th.