Detroit Metro Airport asks TSA to stop showing partisan video blaming federal government shutdown on Democrats

Michigan Public | By Tracy Samilton
Published October 17, 2025 at 6:00 AM EDT
The airport authority that runs Detroit Metro Airport is disclaiming responsibility for a partisan video being shown to passengers on checkpoint monitors.
People flying out of Detroit Metro Airport are seeing a partisan video about the shutdown as they line up at checkpoints.

Unlike many other airports, the authority that operates Detroit Metro doesn't have control of the checkpoint monitors. The Transportation Security Administration does.

The TSA is now playing a video by Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem in which she blames Democrats for the federal government shutdown.

The airport authority has asked the TSA to stop airing it, and has put up signs in the meantime saying the video doesn't represent its views and the agency doesn't engage in partisan politics.

Michigan Public was unable to contact TSA, because it has disabled its email for media inquiries.

Tracy Samilton
Tracy Samilton covers energy and transportation, including the auto industry and the business response to climate change for Michigan Public. She began her career at Michigan Public as an intern, where she was promptly “bitten by the radio bug,” and never recovered.
