Mich. Democrats blame Republicans for federal shutdown; Republicans say Democrats playing politics

Michigan Democrats blamed Republicans Wednesday for the federal government shutdown that began at midnight.

Members of Michigan's Democratic congressional delegation, including Representatives Debbie Dingell, Kristen McDonald Rivet, Hillary Scholten, Haley Stevens, Rashida Tlaib, and Shri Thanedar said the government shutdown is the responsibility of Republicans, who controlling the White House, the House of Representatives, and the Senate.

Senate Republicans did not get enough Democratic support to reach the 60-vote supermajority required to break a filibuster and keep the government funded.

The Michigan Democrats said a major concern that stopped them from supporting the spending bill was the cost of health insurance.

Certain tax credits available to people who get their health insurance through the Affordable Care Act marketplace are due to expire at the end of the year.

Democrats pointed to an analysis by KFF, a nonprofit health news outlet, indicating that without an extension of those credits, health insurance premiums are likely to double for many people.

Thanedar, who represents part of Detroit and some surrounding areas, said the issue is about protecting lives.

"We cannot compromise on providing healthcare to the people that need this care — life-saving treatments, life-saving medications.

Republicans accused Democrats of bringing government operations to a halt over politics. The House passed a bill last month that would have kept the government funded into November, but Senate Democrats refused to support it.