© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Tuesday, Sept. 2, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published September 2, 2025 at 12:56 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

Within this edition of Stateside, we chatted with Lori Higgins of Chalkbeat Detroit about how the city’s mayoral race shines a light on the many challenges Detroit-area schools face.

Then, an episode of Interlochen Public Radio’s podcast Points North, telling the story of how Michigan and Ohio fought over the city of Toledo.

And, the author of a new YA novel talked about the latest installment in her best-selling series about teen Native heroines solving mysteries up north.

Get Stateside on your phone: subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or Spotify today.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lori Higgins, bureau chief at Chalkbeat Detroit
  • Ryan Schnurr, podcaster and author of In the Watershed
  • Angeline Boulley, author and storyteller
Tags
Stateside On Air Detroit2025 Detroit Mayor Racedetroit public schoolsohiotoledoMichigan historybooksNative writersYA literature
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
See stories by Stateside Staff
Latest Episodes