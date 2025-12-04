© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside On Air

Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published December 4, 2025 at 6:40 PM EST
First, we dug into updates on the largest data center proposed so far in Michigan. Then, we zoomed out to look at the big picture of how the influx of facilities could impact Michigan’s environment and economy.

Then, we chatted with songwriter Jason Singer (also known as Michigander), whose newly released holiday single reminds us all: It’s OK to not be OK in December.

And, we re-aired an interview with Michigan author Matthew Gavin Frank. He’s been investigating the world of amateur submarine enthusiasts – and the dangers that come with it – in his new book Submersed.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Elinor Epperson, reporter and production assistant at Michigan Public
  • Nina Ignaczak, editor and founder at Planet Detroit
  • Jason Singer, songwriter also known as Michigander
  • Matthew Gavin Frank, author
Latest Episodes