Stateside: Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025

First, we dug into updates on the largest data center proposed so far in Michigan. Then, we zoomed out to look at the big picture of how the influx of facilities could impact Michigan’s environment and economy.

Then, we chatted with songwriter Jason Singer (also known as Michigander), whose newly released holiday single reminds us all: It’s OK to not be OK in December.

And, we re-aired an interview with Michigan author Matthew Gavin Frank. He’s been investigating the world of amateur submarine enthusiasts – and the dangers that come with it – in his new book Submersed.

