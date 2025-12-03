© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Stateside: Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025

By Stateside Staff
Published December 3, 2025 at 5:49 PM EST
First, Grand Traverse county joins Saginaw county in adopting an AI chatbot named AVA to help triage non-emergency calls. We heard more from WCMU Reporter AJ Jones. Also, "Star Wars: A New Hope" was dubbed in Anishinaabemowin this year. Niigaanii-Animikii Inini Kalvin Hartwig, filmmaker, voice actor, and the Anishinaabemowin voice of Red Leader in the new dub, sat down with us to talk about a galaxy far, far away and Indigenous identity and community here in Michigan.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • AJ Jones, reporter at WCMU
  • Niigaanii-Animikii Inini Kalvin Hartwig, filmmaker and voice actor
