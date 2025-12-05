Stateside: Friday, December 5, 2025

On this edition of Stateside, President Donald Trump summoned top executives from the Detroit Three for a White House announcement about the federal government’s mile-per-gallon standards for cars and light trucks. He’s proposing substantially reducing them, but as the President made the announcement, he mentioned something else, foreign micro-cars.

Reporter Jamie LaReau gave us context on the small cars comment. She covers Ford and issues in the industry for the Detroit Free Press.

Then, we listen back to an episode of The Dish! This time, the team heads up north to talk to the mother-daughter team behind Raphael Foods near Suttons Bay. Most of their dishes are built on fry bread – a Native American flatbread with a complex history.

Plus, Ann Arbor's Downtown Home and Garden has announced its closing after more than 100 years in business. The owner of the beloved garden center talked to us about the decision to close.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

