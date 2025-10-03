Auchter's Art: Violence Americano

Unless you listen to the likes of Stephen Miller (and nobody should), you know that people are essentially the same all over the world. We are all human and susceptible to the worst human inclinations: hate, fear, willful ignorance, bigotry, racism, toxic ideology, etc. And, unfortunately, a common consequence is violence.

So what makes violence (political and otherwise) so much more harmful, so much deadlier, in the United States than in, say, the rest of the so-called industrialized first-world countries?

Guns. We have lots, lots, lots more guns. And whether you like guns or feel safer with guns or believe in the divine right to own them, the statistics are undeniable. Guns and gun culture makes violence deadlier in our country.

So after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, after the mass murder in Grand Blanc, we have yet again the opportunity to ask the question: Is it worth it?

