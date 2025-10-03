© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Violence Americano

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published October 3, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

Unless you listen to the likes of Stephen Miller (and nobody should), you know that people are essentially the same all over the world. We are all human and susceptible to the worst human inclinations: hate, fear, willful ignorance, bigotry, racism, toxic ideology, etc. And, unfortunately, a common consequence is violence.

So what makes violence (political and otherwise) so much more harmful, so much deadlier, in the United States than in, say, the rest of the so-called industrialized first-world countries?

Guns. We have lots, lots, lots more guns. And whether you like guns or feel safer with guns or believe in the divine right to own them, the statistics are undeniable. Guns and gun culture makes violence deadlier in our country.

So after the assassination of Charlie Kirk, after the mass murder in Grand Blanc, we have yet again the opportunity to ask the question: Is it worth it?

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoons. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
