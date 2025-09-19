Auchter's Art: Let's be honest

Let's be honest — at best, it's a passable editorial cartoon this week. I've been sick, and out of all the ideas I had, this one was the easiest to draw.

Oh, it gets the job done — calling out political parties and their apparent cluelessness on reneging on something they declared would not happen again (playing chicken with shutting down the state government as a means to "win" a better deal). But it certainly doesn't have a strong or strident opinion to challenge readers.

My hope is that I only picked this idea because it was the simplest one. I hope I didn't let the ominous threats to free speech that have swept our nation in the past week influence my decision. Kinda makes me feel even sicker, but I can't say for sure.

