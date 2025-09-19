© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: Let's be honest

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published September 19, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Drawing of a donkey and elephant in suits talking about never ever negotiating a budget under threat of government shutdown.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

Let's be honest — at best, it's a passable editorial cartoon this week. I've been sick, and out of all the ideas I had, this one was the easiest to draw.

Oh, it gets the job done — calling out political parties and their apparent cluelessness on reneging on something they declared would not happen again (playing chicken with shutting down the state government as a means to "win" a better deal). But it certainly doesn't have a strong or strident opinion to challenge readers.

My hope is that I only picked this idea because it was the simplest one. I hope I didn't let the ominous threats to free speech that have swept our nation in the past week influence my decision. Kinda makes me feel even sicker, but I can't say for sure.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
