Flint listeners: WFUM 91.1 FM continues to undergo maintenance and will be at low power throughout the week. We expect there to be periodic outages. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience. Click here to find other ways to listen.

Auchter's Art: In case of emergency

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published August 29, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter
for Michigan Public
So now that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has actually been defunded, many of the consequences that experts warned us about are, in fact, becoming reality. For example, the loss of CPB funding has halted distribution of critical public safety grants, jeopardizing the ability of local radio stations to serve and protect rural and disaster-prone communities.

We are blessed in Michigan to generally be better off than many other states as far as the frequency of natural disasters go. But as last year's ice storm proved, we are certainly not immune, and the danger of a non-functioning emergency alert system is a problem for us, too.

It is possible, of course, that the Congress (remember them? the ones who constitutionally appropriate federal spending?) will find another way to budget for the emergency alert system. And maybe after a few disasters, it'll happen. Doubtful.

Even more doubtful -- the Trump Administration making it a priority. Unless they discover a grift angle. Then let's all pray they don't make it a priority.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Commentary Auchter's ArtCPB
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
