Auchter's Art: In case of emergency

So now that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has actually been defunded, many of the consequences that experts warned us about are, in fact, becoming reality. For example, the loss of CPB funding has halted distribution of critical public safety grants, jeopardizing the ability of local radio stations to serve and protect rural and disaster-prone communities.

We are blessed in Michigan to generally be better off than many other states as far as the frequency of natural disasters go. But as last year's ice storm proved, we are certainly not immune, and the danger of a non-functioning emergency alert system is a problem for us, too.

It is possible, of course, that the Congress (remember them? the ones who constitutionally appropriate federal spending?) will find another way to budget for the emergency alert system. And maybe after a few disasters, it'll happen. Doubtful.

Even more doubtful -- the Trump Administration making it a priority. Unless they discover a grift angle. Then let's all pray they don't make it a priority.

