Auchter's Art: That was different

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published August 15, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT

Democrats currently hold only a one-seat majority in the State Senate with one vacant seat. For over 200 days, Governor Gretchen Whitmer hasn't called a special election to fill the seat, and it's not difficult to figure out why. Elections (at least in Michigan and for the moment) cannot be guaranteed. A Republican win would change the balance.

Of course, this is not how it's supposed to work. The particular party balance of the Legislature should simply be reflective of the electorate. How those elected officials operate from that point should be in the best interest of the people they represent. And when there are conflicts and it becomes necessary for judges to make decisions, everybody involved should be compelled to abide by those decisions.

I'm not naive. It's never actually worked exactly that way. But I feel this party-first approach to government has gotten considerably worse in the past few decades. The Gingriching, the McConnellizing of American politics.

If a judge orders Whitmer to call an election, we'll see how she responds. She may find a workaround like Speaker Matt Hall did to prevent nine bills passed by the previous Legislature from becoming laws. Whatever happens, I won't be surprised or even disappointed. This, apparently, is just how the game is played now.
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
