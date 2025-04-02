Nine bills remain in legislative limbo at the state Capitol. But why?

There’s a simmering fight in Lansing right now over nine bills that were passed by both chambers of the legislature last year but not yet sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature or veto.

On this week’s It’s Just Politics , Samantha Shriber, Capitol reporter at the Michigan Information and Research Service, joined Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta for the latest on the legislation stuck in limbo. Plus, Thomson Reuters’ David Shepardson joins the podcast to unpack what we know about President Trump’s latest tariffs announcement.

