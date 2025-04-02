© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
It's Just Politics

Nine bills remain in legislative limbo at the state Capitol. But why?

By Zoe Clark,
Rick Pluta
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:35 PM EDT
Ways To Subscribe

There’s a simmering fight in Lansing right now over nine bills that were passed by both chambers of the legislature last year but not yet sent to Governor Gretchen Whitmer for her signature or veto.

Caught caught up:

On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Samantha Shriber, Capitol reporter at the Michigan Information and Research Service, joined Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta for the latest on the legislation stuck in limbo. Plus, Thomson Reuters’ David Shepardson joins the podcast to unpack what we know about President Trump’s latest tariffs announcement.

Tags
It's Just Politics It's Just PoliticsMichigan Legislature
Stay Connected
Zoe Clark
Zoe Clark is Michigan Public's Political Director. In this role, Clark guides coverage of the state Capitol, elections, and policy debates.
See stories by Zoe Clark
Rick Pluta
Rick Pluta is Senior Capitol Correspondent for the Michigan Public Radio Network. He has been covering Michigan’s Capitol, government, and politics since 1987.
See stories by Rick Pluta
