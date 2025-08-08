© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Auchter's Art: An inconvenient truth

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published August 8, 2025 at 10:49 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

My wife and I were on vacation in the UP last week. On Sunday, we were heading east on US-2 nearing St. Ignace. Typically on a nice summer day, it's easy to get peaks of the bridge on the approach. But even though it wasn't the worst of the bad air days last week, there was no sign of the Mighty Mac through the haze. A little unsettling. (But then, actually being on the bridge 200 feet above open water is also somewhat unsettling.)

What is infinitely more unsettling is the wholesale rejection of the science behind that haze. Scientists and climate experts uniformly tell us that climate change brought about by fossil fuel usage is a root cause of the Canadian wildfires. Many people — including those in leadership positions in the federal government — find this inconvenient, unacceptable, or (by their own declaration) fake news. But that doesn't stop it from being true.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's ArtInstagram
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
