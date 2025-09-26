© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: It's common sense

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published September 26, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

It wouldn't be a very Michigander thing to say that Michiganders are better than anybody else. After all, modesty is one of our more endearing traits. But it's not wrong to say that there is a special practicality about us.

Some of it's from environment. When you're surrounded by massive bodies of water that can both moderate and intensify weather patterns, you learn to pay attention. And with winter annually trying to challenge our existence, you've got to stay on your toes for that, too.

Some of it's cultural. We make things. We do things. We are curious about how things work. This brings us a heightened sense of awareness.

All this to say, we as Michiganders have many highly valuable inputs that feed and inform our instincts. So we should — I would postulate more than most do — go with those instincts.

So if some proven liar comes to us and starts dispensing ill-informed medical advice, we have good reason to be skeptical. Further, we have reason to question why and then feel confident in our conclusion that he's only trying to distract us.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's ArtInstagram
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content
  • Cartoon depicting two skeletons in the remnants of a natural disaster, while the radio broadcasts advertisement-heavy "warnings"
    Commentary
    Auchter's Art: In case of emergency
    John Auchter
    Now that the Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) has actually been defunded, many of the consequences that experts warned us about are, in fact, becoming reality.
  • Drawing of a donkey and elephant in suits talking about never ever negotiating a budget under threat of government shutdown.
    Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Let's be honest
    John Auchter
    My hope is that I only picked this idea because it was the simplest one. I hope I didn't let the ominous threats to free speech that have swept our nation in the past week influence my decision. Kinda makes me feel even sicker, but I can't say for sure.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Rinse and repeat
    John Auchter
    Our state government is designed to work best when voters are encouraged and engaged. When politicians operate in a "the end justifies the means" mode or when politicians make promises and don't keep them, that feeds cynicism and negativity among the voters. Which in turn attracts politicians that feed off that cynicism and negativity. Rinse and repeat.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Kids these days
    John Auchter
    If you've ever wondered why people who aren't Trump supporters get so infuriated with him and his administration, well — let's be honest — it's a laundry list. But consistently never taking personal responsibility (particularly when things go badly) is definitely near the top.