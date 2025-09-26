Auchter's Art: It's common sense

It wouldn't be a very Michigander thing to say that Michiganders are better than anybody else. After all, modesty is one of our more endearing traits. But it's not wrong to say that there is a special practicality about us.

Some of it's from environment. When you're surrounded by massive bodies of water that can both moderate and intensify weather patterns, you learn to pay attention. And with winter annually trying to challenge our existence, you've got to stay on your toes for that, too.

Some of it's cultural. We make things. We do things. We are curious about how things work. This brings us a heightened sense of awareness.

All this to say, we as Michiganders have many highly valuable inputs that feed and inform our instincts. So we should — I would postulate more than most do — go with those instincts.

So if some proven liar comes to us and starts dispensing ill-informed medical advice, we have good reason to be skeptical. Further, we have reason to question why and then feel confident in our conclusion that he's only trying to distract us.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.

