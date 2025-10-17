© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: Losing our good senses

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published October 17, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
Cartoon drawing with several panels showing an older man telling his grandson about Father John Coughlin and how America resisted his hateful messages and how we should be doing more of the same today
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

Earlier this week, I had the idea for this cartoon peculating in my head. I felt the "history lesson" would fit well with the No Kings events this weekend. And then Politico broke the story of the Young Republicans leaders and their hateful, disgusting "I love Hitler" private messaging, with Vice President JD Vance subsequently coming to their defense. So now it's so topical I kind of want to throw up.

If you are not already familiar with Father Charles Coughlin, you can check out the Wikipedia article. But in short:

"Dubbed 'The Radio Priest ' and considered a leading demagogue, he was one of the first political leaders to use radio to reach a mass audience. During the 1930s, when the U.S. population was about 120 million, an estimated 30 million listeners tuned in to his weekly broadcasts."

Coughlin was sort of the populist podcaster of his day. I learned about him from Mr. Winchester in my American History class junior year at Flint Powers High School. What's more, I remember the actual takeaway from the lesson: We Americans had our own demagogues, authoritarians, and fascists in the 1930s. But we ultimately had the good sense not to put them in charge of things.

Today, I'm afraid and ashamed to say we've lost that good sense.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: The bar is low
    John Auchter
    Yes, yes — I think we can all agree that the way in which Michigan's budget for 2026 came to be was probably unconstitutional, needlessly divisive, and ridiculously and dangerously opaque. In short, a disaster and counter to how representational government should function.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Violence Americano
    John Auchter
    Unless you listen to the likes of Stephen Miller (and nobody should), you know that people are essentially the same all over the world. We are all human and susceptible to the worst human inclinations: hate, fear, willful ignorance, bigotry, racism, toxic ideology, etc. And, unfortunately, a common consequence is violence.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: It's common sense
    John Auchter
    It wouldn't be a very Michigander thing to say that Michiganders are better than anybody else. After all, modesty is one of our more endearing traits. But it's not wrong to say that there is a special practicality about us.
  • Drawing of a donkey and elephant in suits talking about never ever negotiating a budget under threat of government shutdown.
    Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Let's be honest
    John Auchter
    My hope is that I only picked this idea because it was the simplest one. I hope I didn't let the ominous threats to free speech that have swept our nation in the past week influence my decision. Kinda makes me feel even sicker, but I can't say for sure.