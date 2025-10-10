© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: The bar is low

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published October 10, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
John Auchter for Michigan Public

Yes, yes — I think we can all agree that the way in which Michigan's budget for 2026 came to be was probably unconstitutional, needlessly divisive, and ridiculously and dangerously opaque. In short, a disaster and counter to how representational government should function.

And yet, as bad as it was in basically having only three people (Governor Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker Matt Hall, and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks) with total control of the final product, they did manage to get it done without technically shutting the government down.

The federal government and its budget, on the other hand, is shut down because its functions are determined entirely by the whims of a president whose only motivations appear to be grift and retribution. Oh, and having his ego stroked.

So things here in Michigan could be worse. But it's such a low, low, low bar to clear.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's ArtInstagram
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content
  • Drawing of a donkey and elephant in suits talking about never ever negotiating a budget under threat of government shutdown.
    Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Let's be honest
    John Auchter
    My hope is that I only picked this idea because it was the simplest one. I hope I didn't let the ominous threats to free speech that have swept our nation in the past week influence my decision. Kinda makes me feel even sicker, but I can't say for sure.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Kids these days
    John Auchter
    If you've ever wondered why people who aren't Trump supporters get so infuriated with him and his administration, well — let's be honest — it's a laundry list. But consistently never taking personal responsibility (particularly when things go badly) is definitely near the top.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Violence Americano
    John Auchter
    Unless you listen to the likes of Stephen Miller (and nobody should), you know that people are essentially the same all over the world. We are all human and susceptible to the worst human inclinations: hate, fear, willful ignorance, bigotry, racism, toxic ideology, etc. And, unfortunately, a common consequence is violence.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: It's common sense
    John Auchter
    It wouldn't be a very Michigander thing to say that Michiganders are better than anybody else. After all, modesty is one of our more endearing traits. But it's not wrong to say that there is a special practicality about us.