Auchter's Art: The bar is low

Yes, yes — I think we can all agree that the way in which Michigan's budget for 2026 came to be was probably unconstitutional, needlessly divisive, and ridiculously and dangerously opaque. In short, a disaster and counter to how representational government should function.

And yet, as bad as it was in basically having only three people (Governor Gretchen Whitmer, House Speaker Matt Hall, and Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks) with total control of the final product, they did manage to get it done without technically shutting the government down.

The federal government and its budget, on the other hand, is shut down because its functions are determined entirely by the whims of a president whose only motivations appear to be grift and retribution. Oh, and having his ego stroked.

So things here in Michigan could be worse. But it's such a low, low, low bar to clear.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.