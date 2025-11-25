Here are some free Thanksgiving meals for those in need in Michigan

Michiganders across the state can find free thanksgiving meals in the coming days across various communities. Take a look at a sampling below.

For more information on other food service providers giving away food baskets and more, search in your local community using the Michigan 211 site.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Nov. 26

Fenton

The Barn

715 Torrey Road, Fenton, MI

Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

More information

Flint

North End Soup Kitchen

735 E. Stewart Ave., Flint, MI

Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

More information

810 Munchies

3600 S. Dort Hwy., Flint, MI

Nov. 26 from 2 p.m.

More information

Salvation Army

L.I.F.E. Center, 1475 W. Coldwater Road, Flint, MI

Nov. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

More information

Holland

Gateway Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet

222 Fairbanks Ave, Holland, MI

Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

More information

Saginaw

East Side Soup Kitchen

940 E. Genesee Ave., Saginaw, MI

Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information

Ypsilanti

Hope Clinic

518 Harriet St, Ypsilanti, MI

Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.

More information

Nov. 27

Ann Arbor

The Vineyard Church

312 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI

Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

More information

Davison

Richfield Reaching United Methodist Church

10090 Coldwater Road, Davison, MI

Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.

More information

Flint

Leo’s Coney Island

11470 Linden Road, Clio, MI

Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

More information

Berston Field House

3300 Saginaw St., Flint, MI

Nov. 27 from noon to 3 p.m.

More information

Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids

303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI

Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information

Greenville

Free community Thanksgiving meal by Montcalm County Habitat for Humanity and Danish Cultural Center

5649 S Greenville Road, Greenville, MI

Nov. 27 at noon

More information

Haslett

Blondie’s Barn

5640 Marsh Road, Haslett, MI

Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m.

More information

Jackson

Kingdom Life Ministries

1107 Adrian Street, Jackson, MI

Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More information

Kalamazoo

God’s Kitchen of Michigan at WMU

Kanley Chapel, 1903 W. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo

Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

More information

Lansing

Cristo Rey Community Center

1717 N. High Street, Lansing, MI

Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m.

More information

Lowell

Lowell’s Open Table Community Thanksgiving

865 Lincoln Lake Ave. SE, Lowell, MI

Nov. 27 from noon to 3 p.m.

More information

Michigan Center

Michigan Center Eagles #3634

302 Fifth Street, Michigan Center, MI

Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

More information

Muskegon

Corine’s Soul Food, Cakes and Catering’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner

90 W Broadway Ave, Muskegon Heights, MI

Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m.

More information

Williamston

Williamston United Methodist Church

211 S. Putnam Street, Williamston, MI

Nov. 27 at noon

Reservations are encouraged. Call (517)-655-2430

More information

Ypsilanti

Hope Clinic

518 Harriet St, Ypsilanti, MI

Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Grab and Go meals

More information

