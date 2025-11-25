© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are some free Thanksgiving meals for those in need in Michigan

Michigan Public | By Kalloli Bhatt
Published November 25, 2025 at 2:47 PM EST
Women holding plate of thanksgiving dinner
HuePhoto - stock.adobe.com
/
168133811

Michiganders across the state can find free thanksgiving meals in the coming days across various communities. Take a look at a sampling below.

For more information on other food service providers giving away food baskets and more, search in your local community using the Michigan 211 site.

Happy Thanksgiving!

Nov. 26

Fenton

The Barn
715 Torrey Road, Fenton, MI
Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
More information

Flint

North End Soup Kitchen
735 E. Stewart Ave., Flint, MI
Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
More information

810 Munchies
3600 S. Dort Hwy., Flint, MI
Nov. 26 from 2 p.m.
More information

Salvation Army
L.I.F.E. Center, 1475 W. Coldwater Road, Flint, MI
Nov. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
More information

Holland

Gateway Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet
222 Fairbanks Ave, Holland, MI
Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
More information

Saginaw

East Side Soup Kitchen
940 E. Genesee Ave., Saginaw, MI
Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More information

Ypsilanti

Hope Clinic
518 Harriet St, Ypsilanti, MI
Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
More information

Nov. 27

Ann Arbor

The Vineyard Church
312 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI
Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
More information

Davison

Richfield Reaching United Methodist Church
10090 Coldwater Road, Davison, MI
Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
More information

Flint

Leo’s Coney Island
11470 Linden Road, Clio, MI
Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
More information

Berston Field House
3300 Saginaw St., Flint, MI
Nov. 27 from noon to 3 p.m.
More information

Grand Rapids

Mel Trotter Ministries Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids
303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More information

Greenville

Free community Thanksgiving meal by Montcalm County Habitat for Humanity and Danish Cultural Center
5649 S Greenville Road, Greenville, MI
Nov. 27 at noon
More information

Haslett

Blondie’s Barn
5640 Marsh Road, Haslett, MI
Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m.
More information

Jackson

Kingdom Life Ministries
1107 Adrian Street, Jackson, MI
Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
More information

Kalamazoo

God’s Kitchen of Michigan at WMU
Kanley Chapel, 1903 W. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
More information

Lansing

Cristo Rey Community Center
1717 N. High Street, Lansing, MI
Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m.
More information

Lowell

Lowell’s Open Table Community Thanksgiving
865 Lincoln Lake Ave. SE, Lowell, MI
Nov. 27 from noon to 3 p.m.
More information

Michigan Center

Michigan Center Eagles #3634
302 Fifth Street, Michigan Center, MI
Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
More information

Muskegon

Corine’s Soul Food, Cakes and Catering’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner
90 W Broadway Ave, Muskegon Heights, MI
Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m.
More information

Williamston

Williamston United Methodist Church
211 S. Putnam Street, Williamston, MI
Nov. 27 at noon
Reservations are encouraged. Call (517)-655-2430
More information

Ypsilanti

Hope Clinic
518 Harriet St, Ypsilanti, MI
Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Grab and Go meals
More information
Community thanksgivingFoodfood securityfood insecurityfood assistanceAnn ArborFentonFlintHollandsaginawypsilantiallegan countyBattle Creekbay cityGrand RapidsgreenvillejacksonKalamazoolansingLowellmuskegonwilliamstonWyoming
Kalloli Bhatt
Kalloli Bhatt is a Digital Media Intern. She graduated from Western Michigan University in December with a double major in Digital Media and Journalism and English: Creative Writing.
See stories by Kalloli Bhatt
