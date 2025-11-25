Here are some free Thanksgiving meals for those in need in Michigan
Michiganders across the state can find free thanksgiving meals in the coming days across various communities. Take a look at a sampling below.
For more information on other food service providers giving away food baskets and more, search in your local community using the Michigan 211 site.
Happy Thanksgiving!
Nov. 26
Fenton
The Barn
715 Torrey Road, Fenton, MI
Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Flint
North End Soup Kitchen
735 E. Stewart Ave., Flint, MI
Nov. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
810 Munchies
3600 S. Dort Hwy., Flint, MI
Nov. 26 from 2 p.m.
Salvation Army
L.I.F.E. Center, 1475 W. Coldwater Road, Flint, MI
Nov. 26 from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Holland
Gateway Mission’s Great Thanksgiving Banquet
222 Fairbanks Ave, Holland, MI
Nov. 26 at 5:30 p.m.
Saginaw
East Side Soup Kitchen
940 E. Genesee Ave., Saginaw, MI
Nov. 26 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Ypsilanti
Hope Clinic
518 Harriet St, Ypsilanti, MI
Nov. 26 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
Nov. 27
Ann Arbor
The Vineyard Church
312 W Huron St, Ann Arbor, MI
Nov. 27 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
Davison
Richfield Reaching United Methodist Church
10090 Coldwater Road, Davison, MI
Nov. 27 at 5 p.m.
Flint
Leo’s Coney Island
11470 Linden Road, Clio, MI
Nov. 27 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Berston Field House
3300 Saginaw St., Flint, MI
Nov. 27 from noon to 3 p.m.
Grand Rapids
Mel Trotter Ministries Annual Thanksgiving Community Meal at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids
303 Monroe Ave NW, Grand Rapids, MI
Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Greenville
Free community Thanksgiving meal by Montcalm County Habitat for Humanity and Danish Cultural Center
5649 S Greenville Road, Greenville, MI
Nov. 27 at noon
Haslett
Blondie’s Barn
5640 Marsh Road, Haslett, MI
Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m.
Jackson
Kingdom Life Ministries
1107 Adrian Street, Jackson, MI
Nov. 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Kalamazoo
God’s Kitchen of Michigan at WMU
Kanley Chapel, 1903 W. Michigan Avenue, Kalamazoo
Nov. 20 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Lansing
Cristo Rey Community Center
1717 N. High Street, Lansing, MI
Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m.
Lowell
Lowell’s Open Table Community Thanksgiving
865 Lincoln Lake Ave. SE, Lowell, MI
Nov. 27 from noon to 3 p.m.
Michigan Center
Michigan Center Eagles #3634
302 Fifth Street, Michigan Center, MI
Nov. 27 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Muskegon
Corine’s Soul Food, Cakes and Catering’s Thanksgiving Community Dinner
90 W Broadway Ave, Muskegon Heights, MI
Nov. 27 from noon to 2 p.m.
Williamston
Williamston United Methodist Church
211 S. Putnam Street, Williamston, MI
Nov. 27 at noon
Reservations are encouraged. Call (517)-655-2430
Ypsilanti
Hope Clinic
518 Harriet St, Ypsilanti, MI
Nov. 27 from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
Grab and Go meals
