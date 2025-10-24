Auchter's Art: Make it make sense

It can be very difficult to understand why people would consistently vote against their own best interests — why they would support policies over and over that create financial hardships. What could possibly be the motivation?

President Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s, using the vernacular and best example of the time, explained it this way:

"If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pockets. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you."

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.