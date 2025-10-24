© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: Make it make sense

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published October 24, 2025 at 7:00 AM EDT
four square comic strip with two men at a bar with one talking about how things have gotten worse this year and the other saying "we kept the trans off our girls sports teams" and other non-pc statements
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

It can be very difficult to understand why people would consistently vote against their own best interests — why they would support policies over and over that create financial hardships. What could possibly be the motivation?

President Lyndon Johnson in the 1960s, using the vernacular and best example of the time, explained it this way:

"If you can convince the lowest white man he's better than the best colored man, he won't notice you're picking his pockets. Hell, give him somebody to look down on, and he'll empty his pockets for you."

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's Art
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content
  • Cartoon drawing with several panels showing an older man telling his grandson about Father John Coughlin and how America resisted his hateful messages and how we should be doing more of the same today
    Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Losing our good senses
    John Auchter
    We Americans had our own demagogues, authoritarians, and fascists in the 1930s. But we ultimately had the good sense not to put them in charge of things.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: The bar is low
    John Auchter
    Yes, yes — I think we can all agree that the way in which Michigan's budget for 2026 came to be was probably unconstitutional, needlessly divisive, and ridiculously and dangerously opaque. In short, a disaster and counter to how representational government should function.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: Violence Americano
    John Auchter
    Unless you listen to the likes of Stephen Miller (and nobody should), you know that people are essentially the same all over the world. We are all human and susceptible to the worst human inclinations: hate, fear, willful ignorance, bigotry, racism, toxic ideology, etc. And, unfortunately, a common consequence is violence.
  • Commentary
    Auchter's Art: It's common sense
    John Auchter
    It wouldn't be a very Michigander thing to say that Michiganders are better than anybody else. After all, modesty is one of our more endearing traits. But it's not wrong to say that there is a special practicality about us.