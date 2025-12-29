© 2026 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 12 things to do across Michigan this New Year's Eve (December 31)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published December 29, 2025 at 9:00 AM EST

Get ready for the New Year! Michigan Public has rounded up some of the fun, exciting celebrations happening across the state. Whether you need a something new to do on New Year's Eve, or you're looking for a family-friendly event to explore, we've got you covered! Check out some of the timely events handpicked by our team to celebrate New Year's Eve!

Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Charlevoix Bridge Drop
Downtown - Charlevoix, MI
All Day | Free

Countdown to Noon with the Great Lakes Children’s Hospital
Curiosity Place - 3200 W South Airport Road, STE 420, Traverse City, MI
10 a.m. | $15/non-members, $13/members

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Early NYE with Paul Keller Quintet
Blue Llama Jazz Club - 314 S Main Street, Ann Arbor, MI
5:30 p.m. | $95 dinner & show, $60 bar seats

Crescent City Quintet’s New Orleans New Year’s Eve
North Star Lounge - 301 N Fifth Avenue, Ann Arbor, MI
7 p.m. | $35

Metro Detroit

Noon Year’s Eve
The Henry Ford - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI
10 a.m. | $36

Wild Lights at the Detroit Zoo
Detroit Zoo - 8450 W 10 Mile Road, Royal Oak, MI
5 p.m. | $27/general admission, $70/total experience package

Grand Rapids

Grand Rapids Griffins vs Milwaukee Admirals
Van Andel Arena - 130 Fulton St W, Grand Rapids, MI 
6 p.m. | Prices Vary

New Year’s Early Eve
Grand Rapids Children’s Museum - 11 Sheldon Avenue NE, Grand Rapids, MI
5 p.m. | $26/non-member, $16/member

Kalamazoo

International Festival of Lights
Downtown - Battle Creek, MI
5 p.m. | Free

New Year’s Eve Masquerade Extravaganza Celebration
Henderson Castle - 100 Monroe Street, Kalamazoo, MI
5 p.m. | $139/person

Lansing

New Year's Eve Contra and Square Dance
Central United Methodists Chirch - 215 N Capitol Avenue, Lansing, MI
7:30 p.m. | $5-$30

Super Fancy New Year's Eve: A Complete History of Food
Sleepwalker Spirits & Ale - 11-1 S Washington Avenue, Lansing, MI
7 p.m. | $75/person
