© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
91.7 Ann Arbor/Detroit 104.1 Grand Rapids 91.3 Port Huron 89.7 Lansing 91.1 Flint
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Auchter's Art: The gales of November then and now

Michigan Public | By John Auchter
Published November 7, 2025 at 7:00 AM EST
John Auchter's Edmund Fitzgerald cartoon depicting two tv's; one from 1975 reporting the tragedy and one in 2025 depicting if it happened today.
John Auchter
/
For Michigan Public

Monday, November 10 is the 50th anniversary of the freighter SS Edmund Fitzgerald sinking in Lake Superior during a storm, with the loss of the entire crew of 29 men. It was a tragedy and treated as such at the time. I would hope it would be treated the same now, but I have some doubts about how long cable news could stay on topic before spinning off to pundit land.

It's not that I'm nostalgic. I'd rather be a Great Lakes sailor today than in 1975. It's much safer now, due in no small part to lessons learned. And weather forecasting has improved exponentially. Meteorologists now have much better tools for seeing storms like the one that sunk the Edmund Fitzgerald.

The Detroit Free Press had an excellent article about that this past Sunday. The storm was a "Panhandle Hook." The article explains:

"A Panhandle Hook, a powerful, low-pressure winter storm system that develops in the Texas and Oklahoma Panhandle regions. After forming, the storm initially moves east and then sharply curves, or "hooks," northeastward, often heading straight for the Great Lakes region. It picks up energy along the way, rapidly intensifying and often leading to blizzard conditions with strong winds and heavy snowfall, especially north of the low-pressure center."

If you look closely at the news ticker on the TV in second panel, I make a crack about the President blaming a modern-day freighter-wrecking storm on Canada. It may be imagined, but Trump being confidently, incuriously wrong is always predictable.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.
Tags
Commentary Auchter's Artedmund fitzgerald
John Auchter
Since 1995 John has created Michigan-based editorial cartoons for the Grand Rapids Business Journal, the Grand Rapids Press, and MLive Newspapers. His cartoons are currently featured at MichiganPublic.org and are syndicated to newspapers through the Michigan Press Association. John is an active member of the Association of American Editorial Cartoonists. You can view an archive of his editorial work and other cartoons at Auchtoon.com.
See stories by John Auchter
Related Content