Coming home after a lifetime away: A former juvenile lifer’s first year free

Joe Cedillo regained his freedom in 2024 following a 2022 Michigan State Supreme Court ruling that declared unconstitutional automatic life sentences automatic life sentences without the possibility of parole for 18-year-olds.

Since being released from prison, Cedillo has graduated with his bachelor's degree in liberal arts through the Hope-Western Prison Education Program, a partnership with Hope College and Western Theological Seminary, that he began while he was incarcerated.

Now Cedillo is looking forward to getting a job working with at-risk youth.