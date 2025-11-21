Auchter's Art: Embarrassing and dangerous behavior

Last month, the Trump administration and its FBI director made a big show of arresting some folks in Dearborn, charging them with plotting a potential terrorist attack. Two, Mohmed Ali and Majed Mahmoud, have now been charged. Guilty or not, there is little doubt that the outsized attention came from the fact that these men are of Arab decent.

The MAGA crowd in general has long been suspicious of Michigan's large Arab-American population, Dearborn in particular with its Arab-American majority and mayor. Some even like to go there and try to pick fights, as happened earlier this week.

This sort of behavior is embarrassing and dangerous. But it's especially difficult to reconcile when the MAGA leader welcomes into the White House the ruler of Saudi Arabia, Mohammed bin Salman (also known as MBS), fawns over him, excuses his brutal transgressions, and happily offers him premium military equipment for "deals." It's almost as if Trump would sell out his base for his own personal benefit.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.