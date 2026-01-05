Oakland County prosecutor seeks life again for 20% of young adult "lifers" eligible for resentencing

Oakland County’s prosecutor will ask courts to sentence 16 people to life without parole again, a spokesperson for the county prosecutor’s office told Michigan Public.

These individuals are part of a cohort of “lifers” who have been given a chance to get shorter sentences following a series of rulings by the Michigan Supreme Court last year. The 16 make up about 20% of the county’s overall resentencing caseload under the rulings.

Oakland County had the second-largest number of cases in the state following those rulings.

The lifers who are now getting a second chance at freedom were all convicted of first degree murder. Some were directly responsible for planning and executing a killing. Others were charged for aiding and abetting.

Kent County, which has the fifth-largest caseload, is asking for life in 15 cases, prosecutor Chris Becker told Michigan Public in an email Monday. That’s just under half of the total number of eligible people awaiting resentencing in the West Michigan county.

The Michigan Supreme Court’s rulings found that mandatory life sentences for crimes committed at ages 18, 19, and 20 were unconstitutional, citing scientific evidence that suggests young people’s brains are not fully developed yet.

In a set of April 2025 decisions, the court set deadlines for the first major step in the resentencing process: county prosecutors deciding whether to ask judges to resentence people to life or to ask for a term of years. The second of the two deadlines passed on Monday, January 5.

Under these rulings, young people can still get life without parole if a judge chooses to give them that — provided that the judge considers factors related to their age.

This is why the 15-year-old boy who was sentenced to life without parole for killing four people in the 2021 Oxford High School shooting is not among those being resentenced in Oakland County.

His sentence came in 2023, years after a U.S. Supreme Court ruling struck down mandatory life sentences for people who were 17 or younger at the time of their crime, and prosecutors in that case successfully argued that his crime is one of the rare instances in which a youth should be sentenced to life without parole.

According to a Michigan Public analysis of publicly available state prison records, Oakland County whittled away at the total by resentencing about a dozen people as of late December — leaving just under 80 individuals waiting for a judge to decide their new sentence term.

Kent County had just over 30 cases remaining.

It’s not yet clear which exact cases the Oakland and Kent prosecutors have requested life sentences in. In a December interview, Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker told Michigan Public he expected more recent cases would see “battles” because case documentation is more readily available and defendants won’t benefit from long prison stays filled with examples of “rehabilitative” behavior.

The process of resentencing all of the individuals following the initial deadlines could drag on for years, Becker said.

Resentencing is not a guarantee of freedom. The minimum sentence for first degree murder is still 25 years. Based on that, Michigan Public found about 21% of the people affected by the state Supreme Court rulings will not be eligible for release until at least 2035. At least 60% are already 50 or older.

Prosecutors in Oakland County have fewer than half as many cases that need resentencing compared to neighboring Wayne County, the state’s most populous.

In December, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy told Michigan Public her office has made decisions on at least 104 cases ahead of the deadlines. Worthy said she did not ask for life sentences in most of those cases.

“There's a number of people where we're recommending a term of years that we think should continue to do life in prison, but the factors that we have to look at … dictate our decision making,” she said.

The state Supreme Court rulings came with five factors that judges must consider before sentencing someone to life without parole for crimes they committed at 18, 19, or 20. Worthy and other prosecutors told Michigan Public those factors "overwhelmingly” favor defendants.

For the few hundred cases her office won’t have time to review by the deadline, Worthy said her office will ask for life sentences, to preserve the option until staff can actually review the cases. She expects to change that position in many cases.

Jessica Zimbelman, deputy director at the State Appellate Defender Office, said existing court precedent dictates life sentences in these cases should be “rare.”

Michigan Public’s Zena Issa and Steve Carmody contributed reporting.