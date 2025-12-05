Auchter's Art: Our best option

I hate to be cynical. But sometimes there are pretty good reasons. Unfortunately, in these United States of America, efforts to resolve the gun violence epidemic offers one of those pretty good reasons.

After incidents at Oxford High School and Michigan State University, Governor Whitmer formed a task force to determine how to avoid future disasters. The recommendations were announced at the end of last month, and they barely made a blip on the news radar. And why would they? It will soon be 13 years since the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, and if that didn't... well, currently firearm-related injuries are the leading cause of death in children and adolescents (ages 1–19) in the U.S., so obviously it didn't.

It's no secret what must be done — we must collectively admit that we have a problem and then pass, fund, and enforce meaningful laws. Not necessarily the exact same laws that, say, the UK passed after the Dunblane massacre in 1996, but certainly reasonable ones like many the Whitmer task force have presented.

Let me be clear: doing nothing is still the worst option. So I will continue to applaud and support efforts to reduce gun violence. But cynically speaking, joining Canada may just be the best option for Michigan.

Editor's note: John Auchter is a freelance political cartoonist. His views are his own and do not necessarily reflect those of Michigan Public, its management, or its license holder, the University of Michigan.