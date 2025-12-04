© 2025 MICHIGAN PUBLIC
Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Dec. 5-7)

Michigan Public | By Frankie Tracy
Published December 4, 2025 at 5:40 PM EST

Snow is finally on the ground, and holiday festivities are in full swing! Michigan Public is here to share some of the fun, festive activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these exciting, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Annual Community Christmas Extravaganza
12/5 | 5:30 p.m.
Tibbits Opera House - 14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI
$12

Christmas in the Village
12/5-12/6 | All Day
State Fairgrounds - 401 12th Avenue N, Escanaba, MI
Free

Charlevoix Circle Holiday Market
12/5-12/30 | 5 p.m.
Charlevoix Circle of Arts - 109 Clinton Street, Charlevoix, MI
Free

Ore Dock Holiday Laser Light Show
12/4-12/27 | 6 p.m.
Lower Harbor Ore Dock - Marquette, MI
Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Kerrytown Kindlefest
12/5 | 5 p.m.
Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market - 315 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Midnight Madness
12/5 | 5 p.m.
Main Street - Downtown, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Heitage Guild Holiday Bazaar
12/6-12/13 | All Day
Dexter Museum - 3443 Inverness Street, Dexter, MI
Free

Winter Art Market
12/6-12/7 | All Day
York - 1928 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI
Free

Metro Detroit

A Magical Cirque Christmas
12/5 | 7:30 p.m.
Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Hell’s Kitchen
12/5-12/14 | 7:30 p.m.
Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI
Prices Vary

Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village
12/5-12/28 | 6:30 p.m.
Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI
$36

Magic of Lights
12/5-1/3 | 6 p.m.
Pine Knob - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI
$33/car

Grand Rapids

Christkindl Markt
12/5-12/23 | All Day
Downtown Market - 435 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI
Free

Hark Up Christmas
12/5-12/7 | 7:30 p.m.
DeVos Center for Arts - 2300 Plymouth Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI
Prices Vary

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle
12/5-1/1 | All Day
Rosa Parks Circle - Downtown, Grand Rapids, MI
$6

Victorian Christmas Tea
12/5-1/4 | 12 p.m.
High Tea Grand Rapids - 1522 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI
$20 deposit

Kalamazoo

Santa’s Workshop
12/5-12/24 | All Day
City Centre Market - 125 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

International Festival of Lights
12/5-12/31 | All Day
Michigan Avenue - Downtown, Battle Creek, MI
Free

A Carpenter’s Christmas
12/6 | 7:30 p.m.
Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI
$46.56

Light Up Merrill Park
12/5 | 3:30 p.m.
Merrill Park - 5845 Comstock Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI
Free

Lansing

Krampusnacht
12/6 | 4 p.m.
Old Town - 1232 Turner Street, Lansing, MI
Free

Arts & Crafts Winter Show
12/6-12/7 | All Day
MSU Union - 49 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI
Free

Wonderland of Lights
12/4-12/21 | 5 p.m.
Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI
$9

Night Lights Christmas Parade & Festival
12/5 | 5 p.m.
Bridge Street - Downtown, Grand Ledge, MI
Free
Frankie Tracy
Frankie is a Marketing Assistant at Michigan Public. She is a Senior at the University of Michigan studying Communications and Business. She also serves as the Co-President of MUSIC Matters, a non-profit music club on campus, and she has a love for music, public media, and giving back to her community!
See stories by Frankie Tracy
