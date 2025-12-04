Here are 24 things to do in Michigan this weekend (Dec. 5-7)

Snow is finally on the ground, and holiday festivities are in full swing! Michigan Public is here to share some of the fun, festive activities happening around the state this weekend! Check out some of these exciting, interesting, and timely events across Michigan, handpicked from event calendars by our team. Planning to go to any of these events this weekend? Let us know how much you enjoyed it by emailing digital@michiganpublic.org.

Across Michigan

Annual Community Christmas Extravaganza

12/5 | 5:30 p.m.

Tibbits Opera House - 14 S Hanchett Street, Coldwater, MI

$12

Christmas in the Village

12/5-12/6 | All Day

State Fairgrounds - 401 12th Avenue N, Escanaba, MI

Free

Charlevoix Circle Holiday Market

12/5-12/30 | 5 p.m.

Charlevoix Circle of Arts - 109 Clinton Street, Charlevoix, MI

Free

Ore Dock Holiday Laser Light Show

12/4-12/27 | 6 p.m.

Lower Harbor Ore Dock - Marquette, MI

Free

Ann Arbor & Ypsi

Kerrytown Kindlefest

12/5 | 5 p.m.

Ann Arbor Farmer’s Market - 315 Detroit Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Midnight Madness

12/5 | 5 p.m.

Main Street - Downtown, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Heitage Guild Holiday Bazaar

12/6-12/13 | All Day

Dexter Museum - 3443 Inverness Street, Dexter, MI

Free

Winter Art Market

12/6-12/7 | All Day

York - 1928 Packard Street, Ann Arbor, MI

Free

Metro Detroit

A Magical Cirque Christmas

12/5 | 7:30 p.m.

Fox Theatre - 2211 Woodward Avenue, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Hell’s Kitchen

12/5-12/14 | 7:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre - 3011 W Grand Boulevard, Detroit, MI

Prices Vary

Holiday Nights in Greenfield Village

12/5-12/28 | 6:30 p.m.

Greenfield Village - 20900 Oakwood Boulevard, Dearborn, MI

$36

Magic of Lights

12/5-1/3 | 6 p.m.

Pine Knob - 33 Bob Seger Drive, Clarkston, MI

$33/car

Grand Rapids

Christkindl Markt

12/5-12/23 | All Day

Downtown Market - 435 Ionia Avenue SW, Grand Rapids, MI

Free

Hark Up Christmas

12/5-12/7 | 7:30 p.m.

DeVos Center for Arts - 2300 Plymouth Avenue SE, Grand Rapids, MI

Prices Vary

Ice Skating at Rosa Parks Circle

12/5-1/1 | All Day

Rosa Parks Circle - Downtown, Grand Rapids, MI

$6

Victorian Christmas Tea

12/5-1/4 | 12 p.m.

High Tea Grand Rapids - 1522 Wealthy Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI

$20 deposit

Kalamazoo

Santa’s Workshop

12/5-12/24 | All Day

City Centre Market - 125 S Kalamazoo Mall, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

International Festival of Lights

12/5-12/31 | All Day

Michigan Avenue - Downtown, Battle Creek, MI

Free

A Carpenter’s Christmas

12/6 | 7:30 p.m.

Miller Auditorium - 1341 Theatre Drive, Kalamazoo, MI

$46.56

Light Up Merrill Park

12/5 | 3:30 p.m.

Merrill Park - 5845 Comstock Avenue, Kalamazoo, MI

Free

Lansing

Krampusnacht

12/6 | 4 p.m.

Old Town - 1232 Turner Street, Lansing, MI

Free

Arts & Crafts Winter Show

12/6-12/7 | All Day

MSU Union - 49 Abbot Road, East Lansing, MI

Free

Wonderland of Lights

12/4-12/21 | 5 p.m.

Potter Park Zoo - 1301 S Pennsylvania Avenue, Lansing, MI

$9