Federal government to fund small nuclear reactor development at Palisades site

The federal government has committed up to $400 million to develop two small nuclear reactors at an existing nuclear power plant on Lake Michigan.

Holtec Government Services is set to build the reactors at the Palisades Nuclear Generating Station in southwest Michigan. There's already an effort underway at that site to restart a nuclear reactor that had begun decommissioning. It would be the first in the country to do so.

In a statement , the U.S. Department of Energy said the funding for the small, modular reactors is meant to support deployments of similar power plants elsewhere in the country.

The two new reactors would about double the electric generating capacity at Palisades.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer said the investment will protect 900 jobs and provide clean energy to 1.4 million households and businesses.

Whitmer added that the investment will “lower energy costs, reaffirm Michigan’s clean energy leadership, and show the world that we are the best place to do business.”

The federal government said the goal of the development of the reactors is to “strengthen domestic supply chains and expand America’s Energy Dominance agenda."

The reactors "will give our nation the reliable, round-the-clock power we need to fuel the president’s manufacturing boom, support data centers and AI growth, and reinforce a stronger, more secure electric grid,” said U.S. Secretary of Energy Chris Wright.

Holtec said it plans to have the reactors in place by 2030.