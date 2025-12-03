Study: Rx Kids decreasing infant maltreatment allegations in Flint

A new study finds maltreatment allegations involving infants in Flint have dropped dramatically since the start of a stipend program for new moms.

Rx Kids provides every pregnant woman with $1,500 during mid-pregnancy and $500 per month throughout the baby’s first 6–12 months of life.

William Schneider is a researcher at the University of Illinois. He said the program helps improve families’ financial stability and that's having ripple effects.

“Before Rx Kids, the maltreatment rate in Flint was over double the statewide rate, 21.7% in Flint versus 10% for the state,” said Schneider. “But after Rx Kids, the disparity between Flint and the state narrowed by 50% within the first year of the program."

Originally launched in Flint in 2024, Rx Kids has expanded to other communities around Michigan, including most recently to Gladwin and Roscommon counties.

Supporters say Rx Kids improves families’ financial stability, reduces family stress, decreases substance use, increases prenatal care and decreases evictions while improving housing options for participants.

“By reducing maltreatment allegations, Rx Kids is demonstrating that direct cash support during pregnancy and infancy isn’t just a financial lifeline; it’s a powerful public health intervention that protects our youngest children,” said Dr. Mona Hanna, Rx Kids Director and Associate Dean of Public Health at Michigan State University.