Tensions flare as Line 5 public comment deadline nears

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers recently revived an alternative to the Line 5 tunnel. The new option was proposed in a supplemental environmental impact statement published by the federal agency last month.

The Army Corps is now proposing to use a technique called horizontal directional drilling, or HDD, which was tabled as an option for replacing the pipeline in 2018. HDD would create a narrow borehole to house the pipeline in the Straits of Mackinac, as opposed to the tunnel that's been at the center of criticism and lawsuits for several years.

Public comment on the Army Corps' new proposal is due by the end of the week. An online public comment session on Wednesday went for nearly three hours. The majority of those speaking were against the project, raising fears about a potential oil spill in the Straits of Mackinac and voicing frustration with the new drilling option.

"This proposal before you is a bait and switch," said Lauren Sargent of Ann Arbor. "We were talking about a tunnel. Now what we're talking about is essentially fracking technology below the Straits."

Horizontal drilling is not the same as fracking, but is sometimes used to drill wells for fracking.

Joseph Torres, a business agent for Pipeliners Local Union 798, spoke in favor of the continued operation of Line 5 regardless of the method used to replace it.

"Building this pipeline, whether going through a tunnel or by HDD, is a safer option compared to transporting resources by railcar or truck," Torres said. "I do believe that maintaining the integrity of Line 5 is crucial and shutting it down will impact citizens and our economy."

In email to Interlochen Public Radio, an Enbridge spokesperson Ryan Duffy said there is confusion surrounding the new horizontal directional drilling alternative.

"This is not something we proposed," Duffy wrote. "Nothing has changed on our end, we are still planning to build the tunnel."

According to an online timeline, U.S. Army Corps expects to issue a decision on the Line 5 project in spring 2026.

