All Delta flights temporarily grounded at Detroit Metro Airport
A computer issue has grounded all Delta flights at Detroit Metro Airport this morning.
An advisory from the Federal Aviation Authority says only Delta flights are affected, not other airlines. Delta initiated the stoppage while the company works to resolve the issue.
Detroit Metro Airport is advising customers to check their flight status before heading to the airport. Hundreds of people were waiting in the McNamara Terminal Friday morning.
This is a developing story and will be updated.