Why some schools aren’t happy with Michigan’s new education budget, despite ‘record’ funding

On this week’s It’s Just Politics, Zoe Clark and Rick Pluta unpack Michigan’s new education budget. Governor Gretchen Whitmer signed the new budget Monday but some in the K-12 community say the “record-breaking” investment might not be the win lawmakers are claiming.

Robert McCann, Executive Director of the K-12 Alliance, a coalition representing school superintendents across the state, says while the new budget includes more than $10,000 in per-pupil funding - a historic high - it still falls short of what schools need to meet rising costs and address student learning losses.

“It’s a record, sure,” McCann says, “but it’s still thousands behind where we should be… and in real terms, some schools are going to see less money in the classroom this year than last.”

According to McCann, major concerns are also growing about the stability of school funding in Michigan into the future. The state continues to divert money from the School Aid Fund — $1.35 billion this year — to cover non-education expenses like road repairs. That, combined with shifting retirement costs from the state to local districts, means this year’s budget isn’t all its made up to be.

Meanwhile, in Washington, the federal shutdown enters its third week

Then, Clark and Pluta turn to D.C., where, after another vote in the U.S. Senate yesterday , the federal government shutdown continues into its third week. Melissa Nann Burke, The Detroit News’ Washington Bureau Chief, joins the show to explain where Michigan’s congressional delegation stands.

With both parties entrenched, she describes the atmosphere as “Groundhog Day” at the Capitol.

