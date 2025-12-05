Stateside Internship

Michigan Public is looking for interns to help produce Stateside, Michigan Public's flagship current-events program.

Under editorial and technical guidance from Stateside producers and editors, as well as the station’s digital team, interns will participate in daily pitching and production, field reporting, and producing digital stories. Interns will help translate Stateside interviews into compelling content for web posts and social media.

This is an opportunity to learn about media production, and to sharpen current skills. In addition, Stateside interns will work collaboratively with the digital department to develop innovative and interesting stories on Michigan Public’s many platforms.

Stateside interns will develop insights into daily show production, gain real-world journalism experience in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment, and become familiar with how a public radio station in a major market operates.

Applicants should have an interest in Michigan news and culture. They should also have strong writing skills and be organized, self-motivated, and dependable. Knowledge of multimedia software is a plus.

This internship pays $15/hour. A 15-20 hour/week commitment during normal business hours is required.

For more information, please contact executive producer Laura Weber Davis. Email: laurawd@umich.edu