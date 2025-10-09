Monday Night Pinheads: Inside Traverse City’s Weekly Pinball Tournament

On a warm Monday night in downtown Traverse City, Michigan, the neon glow of The Coin Slot bar and arcade promises “beer, games, custard.” Step inside, and for just a dollar, you’re plunged into a sensory overload—flashing lights, clinking glasses, and the hum of pinball machines vying for attention.

This is no casual arcade night. It’s tournament time.

Every Monday, players pack into The Coin Slot for a tournament where the stakes are high. Each week’s results are reported to the International Flipper Pinball Association (IFPA), the global governing body that tracks rankings across thousands of players.

Tonight’s favorites, according to the locals, are Johnny G., a seasoned competitor with four straight wins under his belt — Mickey, known for marathon point runs, and a competitor who goes by Dingo, dressed like a space cowboy from the cult sci-fi show Firefly.

Johnny G, whose real name is John, protects his pinball reputation fiercely. He hands out a business card listing him as an “Author & Artist,” with six books and more than 30 graphic novels to his name. But in this corner of Traverse City, he’s best known for being ranked 30th in Michigan’s IFPA standings.

“I won the last four weeks in a row,” he says confidently.

Jordan Hernandez One of dozens of vintage pinball machines at the Coin Slot in Traverse City.

The tournament is organized by Ben Harris, a software developer with an easy smile and a laid-back demeanor. But don’t let the flip-flops fool you—Ben insists pinball is far more intense than it seems.

“It’s extremely competitive,” Harris explains. “It’s a whole fractal universe. You think, oh, pinball, that’s a fun arcade game. But for some people, it’s their entire lives.”

He’s not exaggerating. Mickey, one of tonight’s competitors, is known to play a single ball for nearly 45 minutes, racking up billions of points. Johnny G. recalls watching him run up a staggering 12 billion on the Elvira’s House of Horrors machine.

And yet, the culture surrounding the game isn’t just about who scores highest…it’s also about who feels welcome.

Ben’s spouse, Marley Harris, has helped reshape Traverse City’s pinball scene by founding the local chapter of Belles and Chimes, a nationwide network of pinball leagues for "women, femmes, and thems"

“Pinball draws in all kinds of different people, which I really enjoy,” Marley says. “Our youngest member is 12 and our oldest is in her 80s. It’s just really sweet to see a whole range of people get drawn into this hobby.”

They add that what keeps people coming back isn’t just the flashing lights or nostalgia. “It’s low stakes and it’s pretty, but the more you learn, the more fun it gets because you realize it’s not just about luck.”

Jordan Hernandez Michigan is ranked second overall this year in registered pinball players in the U.S. with the International Flipper Player Association (IFPA).

Support from the local community has strengthened the league. Marley points to Scott Pearson, who owns The Coin Slot, and Scott Wright, another operator in town. “They’re both incredibly supportive of the tournaments we do,” Marley says. When controversy swirled over a new Harry Potter pinball machine, Marley recalls, “Scott Wright took it upon himself, I didn't have to say anything as the token trans in the league. He donated half of the proceeds from the machine to Trans Lifeline.” Pearson, meanwhile, sponsored the local Belles chapter with custom shirts, drink discounts, and launch events for new machines. “They’re both absolute gems when it comes to supporting what we want to do here.”

For players like Christie, a local who joined after feeling intimidated by her competitive husband, the group is more than a league, it’s a refuge. “It’s such an open and inviting group,” she says. “It was great to play with people who were beginner or intermediate.”

Back in the main room, the night reaches its climax. The Pulp Fiction machine flashes as competitors line up for the last round. The air is thick with tension, and the smell of pizza from next door.

Johnny G. seems tense, recounting his 68 tournament wins and lamenting his three-hour-a-night sleep schedule. “Bruce Wayne only gets five hours of sleep,” he says. “And he’s Batman.”

But even Batman has bad nights. Despite his winning streak, Johnny G doesn’t win. First place goes to Dingo, the space cowboy, while Mickey and others edge out strong finishes for the top three spots.

For Marley, the real victory isn’t just about wins, it’s about growing the community.

“I just wanna get more people playing,” they say. “It’s really nice to see people let their inner child do their thing. Seeing people of all ages on these machines is really wholesome.”

As the crowd disperses and the machines quiet, one thing is clear: pinball is alive and thriving in Traverse City, fueled by equal parts nostalgia, competition, and inclusivity.

And on Monday nights at The Coin Slot, the flippers are just warming up.

This story was produced as part of the Transom Story Workshop hosted by Interlochen Public Radio in August of 2025.