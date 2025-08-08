John U. Bacon on Tigers' "not serious" trades, Michigan's QB questions, and OSU traditions

The Tigers added a lot of pitchers just before Major League Baseball's trade deadline, but how much did they really add to their playoff chances?

For more on that and some Michigan and Ohio State football news, Michigan Public sports commentator John U. Bacon joined host Doug Tribou on Morning Edition.

Doug Tribou: The Tigers did a lot of wheeling and dealing before Major League Baseball's trading deadline. Pitching was the focus for Detroit. I would list all of the pitchers the Tigers acquired or traded away, but we only have a few minutes. Also, the list is not exactly filled with stars. What stands out to you about Detroit's many moves?

John U. Bacon: Well, you've hit the main point, of course. They acquired eight pitchers, which is almost a whole staff in itself, but somehow they didn't get much. So, to quote Shakespeare, I believe, a lot of "sound and fury signifying nothing."

Look, they're not serious about making a run this year, and they should be. They're still one of the top two or three teams in baseball. [Tigers President of Baseball Operations] Scott Harris is in charge of these decisions, but Chris Ilitch owns the Tigers and he pays for these decisions. So, it's not clear whether Harris dropped the ball on this one, if you will, or if Ilitch just simply did not allow him to spend any money.

DT: Michigan football opens its season on Aug. 30, when the Wolverines will host New Mexico in Ann Arbor. Head coach Sherrone Moore has not named a starting quarterback, but there's a lot of buzz around the true freshman Bryce Underwood. The Wolverines have also gotten some veteran transfers. Do you expect to see Underwood under center in the opener?

JUB: Without question. The question is: when? Will he start the game or will he come in in relief of probably Mikey Keene? Mikey Keene is a graduate student from Fresno State. He's a solid quarterback. Jake Garcia was at Eastern Carolina. But, Bryce Underwood is the guy that Larry Ellison paid $12 million to make sure he goes to Michigan. So yeah, I would say it's a little tilted toward Bryce Underwood at this point.

But I do recall a great quote from Devin Gardner, the old Michigan quarterback, who said, "Nobody knows how big that stage is until you're on it. And by then it's too late." So, I would bring in Bryce Underwood as a backup, not a starter.

DT: Michigan is also looking ahead to next year's season opener. Since you and I last spoke, U of M announced it is in discussions to play the first game of the 2026 season against the Western Michigan Broncos in Frankfurt, Germany. That would be the first time the Wolverines have played a football game outside of North America. The NFL has been doing this for years now. What do you make of Michigan potentially playing overseas?

JUB: Well, it's an old equation. It's money versus tradition. And you know which one's winning, of course. Greed, as I say, is undefeated, Doug. It's got quite a winning streak over the last century or so.

We don't know how much money is being offered by TV to make Michigan do this. It must be several piles. But of course, the fans are pretty upset about this, as you might imagine, because they lose a home game. We'll see what plays out here, but it's an old equation.

DT: Well, John, traditions at college football games are one thing that keep alums and other fans coming back year after year after year. And this year, another prominent Big Ten program has announced some changes to its traditions. What does Ohio State have planned, and are you surprised that they're messing with the formula?

JUB: I shouldn't be surprised, I guess, but I am. The new A.D. Ross Bjork, not from Ohio State, does not know, frankly, much about it. He's already announced they're going to stop a decades-long tradition to play "Hang On Sloopy" between the third and fourth quarter. That's one of [the OSU marching band's] trademark songs. And to ring the Victory Bell before games, which seems odd [laughs], perhaps presumptuous, etc.

Again, no sport relies on tradition like college football does, and you mess with it at your peril. When Bo [Schembechler] was at Michigan his first year, he made some joke about changing their silly helmets, and Don Canham, the athletic director, pulled him in and told him, "Bo, there are certain things we don't joke about here at Michigan. And the helmet is five of them." Boom. You don't mess with it.

DT: [Laughs] Well, the Victory Bell at Ohio State, a big tradition there. And I guess potentially you'll still hear it after games... and before games ... Just victories everywhere for Ohio State.

JUB: [Laughs] Exactly. All over the place. Bell. Bell, Bell.

Editor's notes: Some quotes in this article have been edited slightly for length and clarity. You can play the audio of the full interview near the top of the page.

The University of Michigan holds Michigan Public's broadcast license.

