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Stateside On Air

Stateside: Monday, May 18, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 18, 2026 at 4:21 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, a study released earlier this year found that the number of newly-certified teachers in Michigan is growing but struggling to keep up with the number of teacher exits. We talked to the Michigan State University Education Policy Innovation Collaborative about the trends.

Plus, the building of the Mackinac Bridge was a much-debated topic before its construction. A historian from the Archives of Michigan went over the controversy.

Then, the latest episode of On Hand answers the question: Why does Southeast Michigan have "Mile Roads"?

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Tara Kilbride, research associate director at the MSU Education Policy Innovation Collaborative
  • Jason Schultz, archivist at the Archives of Michigan
  • Jeff Horner, professor of teaching in the Department of Urban Studies and Planning at Wayne State University
  • Jamon Jordan, lecturer in the U of M Residential College, founder of the Black Scroll Network
  • Paul Sewick, amateur Detroit historian and part-time Lyft driver. Check out his blog Detroit Urbanism here.
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Stateside On Air teacher shortageeducation seriesteachersmsuMackinac BridgeMichigan historyMackinacmackinac islandOn Hand8 Mile RoadEight MileDetroit historyDetroitmichigan roadsroads and bridges
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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