Stateside: Monday, May 18, 2026

Today on Stateside, a study released earlier this year found that the number of newly-certified teachers in Michigan is growing but struggling to keep up with the number of teacher exits. We talked to the Michigan State University Education Policy Innovation Collaborative about the trends.

Plus, the building of the Mackinac Bridge was a much-debated topic before its construction. A historian from the Archives of Michigan went over the controversy.

Then, the latest episode of On Hand answers the question: Why does Southeast Michigan have "Mile Roads"?

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: