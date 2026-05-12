Stateside: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

Today on Stateside, Google is developing a new data center near Detroit's airport. An investigative reporter for MLive shared what is known so far about the project.

Then, Michigan Public's Detroit Reporter shared updates from the Great Lakes Water Authority on the water main break in Oakland County over the weekend.

Then, we revisited a conversation about the ecological importance of vernal pools. A Michigan State University conservation scientist and a former reporter for MLive filled us in on the nature of these pools.

Plus, an upcoming event in Detroit featuring live, ambient sound highlights the importance of quieting down. The musician talked to us about his experience with silence ahead of the performance.

Last, a reporter for Interlochen Public Radio looked into how increasing numbers of pink salmon worldwide could affect the Great Lakes.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW: