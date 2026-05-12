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Stateside: Tuesday, May 12, 2026

By Stateside Staff
Published May 12, 2026 at 8:37 PM EDT
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A black and white portrait of April Baer--a white woman with brown curly hair and a white blazer. The photo is against a green and blue ombre background. Text on the photo reads "Stateside with April Baer. Weekdays at 3pm and 8pm. On demand on your favorite podcast platform."

Today on Stateside, Google is developing a new data center near Detroit's airport. An investigative reporter for MLive shared what is known so far about the project.

Then, Michigan Public's Detroit Reporter shared updates from the Great Lakes Water Authority on the water main break in Oakland County over the weekend.

Then, we revisited a conversation about the ecological importance of vernal pools. A Michigan State University conservation scientist and a former reporter for MLive filled us in on the nature of these pools.

Plus, an upcoming event in Detroit featuring live, ambient sound highlights the importance of quieting down. The musician talked to us about his experience with silence ahead of the performance.

Last, a reporter for Interlochen Public Radio looked into how increasing numbers of pink salmon worldwide could affect the Great Lakes.

GUESTS ON TODAY’S SHOW:

  • Lucas Smolcic Larson, investigative reporter focusing on utilities for MLive
  • Sarah Cwiek, Detroit reporter for Michigan Public
  • Emily Bingham, reporter for MLive
  • Yu Man Lee, conservation scientist at Michigan State University
  • Austin Richey, percussionist and music educator
  • Ellie Katz, environment reporter for Interlochen Public Radio
Tags
Stateside On Air Data CenterGooglewater main breakOakland CountyGreat Lakes Water AuthorityecologyEnvironmentDetroitDetroit musicmusiciansmusic industrydetroit music weekendsalmon
Stateside Staff
Stateside is produced daily by a dedicated group of producers and production assistants. Listen daily, on-air, at 3 and 8 p.m., or subscribe to the daily podcast wherever you like to listen.
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